Indian Railways to Redevelop Jaipur Station at Rs 717 Crore, Check 'Riveting' Design

Under the modernisation plan, the Jaipur railway station will be upgraded with high-end facilities at a cost of Rs 717 crore, said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 10:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The Narendra Modi-led government is on a spree to modernize the Indian Railways and has been revamping stations across India with modern amenities and new design. Under the same, the Jaipur Railway Station will be modernized at a cost of Rs 717 crore. The first proposed design of the Jaipur station has been shared by the Ministry of Railways on their official Twitter account. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the railways is carrying out the exercise taking into account both heritage and development.

Under the modernisation plan, the Jaipur railway station will be upgraded with high-end facilities at a cost of Rs 717 crore. The tenders for the work have been issued, he said. Vaishnaw said the contribution of the railways in building India is immense. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of spreading India's skills all over the world with the scheme of 'One Station-One Product'," he said.

Instead of foreign technology, Prime Minister Modi expressed his faith in Indian engineering and Vande Bharat trains were manufactured in the country, he said, adding Jaipur will be connected with a Vande Bharat train soon. The minister said Vande Bharat trains appear to be better even when compared to those in Europe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the 246-kilometer stretch of the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on February 12, 2023. The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to cut the travel time from the capital to Jaipur from five hours to about three and a half. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, once completed, will be the India's longest with the length of 1,386 km.

It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time is expected to cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours.

With agencies inputs

