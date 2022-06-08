Indian Railways has been making changes in train timings and schedules due to various reasons. However this time, keeping safety precautions in mind for rail passengers, the Indian Railways will be running Monsoon special trains for all the trains running via Konkan Railway network from June 10 until October 31. 21 Western Railway trains including Mail/Express and passenger trains on Konkan Railways section will get rescheduled timings.

Here is the full list of trains:

Passengers can check the status of the train online through KRCL App or by visiting Konkan Railways official website. Loco pilots have been instructed to limit the train speed at 40 kmph during heavy rainfall. Konkan Railway will further conduct monsoon patrolling as per the guidelines. About 846 personnel will patrol Konkan Railway route during monsoon.

Konkan region is known to receive heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. Hence, as a precautionary measure, the Konkan Railways has taken all the necessary safety precautions on its 740 km route for the upcoming monsoon season. Railway authorities have further given special attention to cleaning of water drains, installation of high power pumps and special maintenance of infrastructure.

