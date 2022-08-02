Indian Railways Update: After the Ministry of Environment ordered a ban of single-use plastic, prohibiting and manufacturing 21 types of plastic items from July 1, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) decides to ban single-use plastic from the catering department including plates, spoons, cups, glasses and other essential items.

Railway authorities have started working on the guidelines for the plastic ban on trains, and have started looking for alternative resources. Railways may opt for wooden cutlery instead of plastic which are environment friendly. The Ministry has further asked the Railway authorities to reduce the usage of plastic till an alternative is out. The step has been taken to reduce the usage of single plastic items across the country.

The Ministry has selected 21 items of single-use plastic to be banned and these are:

Earbuds with plastic sticks

Plastic sticks for balloons

Plastic flags

Candy sticks made of plastic

Plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, and stirrers made of plastic

Wrapping or packaging films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets

Plastic carry bags less than 75-micron thickness

Earlier in 2019, Indian Railways took various steps to minimize generation of plastic waste and its eco-friedly disposal. Ministry of Railways then banned single use plastic material by asking all railway vendors to avoid using plastic bags, and to use inexpensive reusable bags to reduce carbon footprints. The Railway Ministry further plans to resume trains services of up to 500 trains along with 100 Mail Express trains, where these rules will be implemented.

To make travel more comfortable and convenient, Indian Railways will soon start its third and fourth Vande Bharat Express train services by Diwali this year.