IRCTC introduces religious train tour package to Varanasi with Puri Gangasagar Yatra, details HERE

A day after PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi on November 19, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduced a train tour package to Varanasi along with Puri Gangasagar Yatra to immerse devotees into the holy Ganga water. The package includes visiting places like Jagannath Puri Temple, Konark Temple, Lingaraj Temple in Puri, Kali Mata Temple, Ganga Sagar in Kolkata, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and Ganga Ghat in Varanasi. The train tour package is 9 nights, 10-days long and will start from 21.12.2022 TO 30.12.2022. Passengers will be travelling via the exclusive Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train.

The train tour package includes confirmed train tickets in SL Class for its esteemed passengers. stay at non-AC Budget Hotel Rooms on Twin/Triple Sharing basis for a Night stay and Four Sharing basis. Further, the package offers AC road transfer by bus on SIC basis for comfort class passengers.

IRCTC took to Twitter to share the news. "Surround yourself with the spiritual energy and positivity with IRCTC's Varanasi with Puri Gangasagar Yatra," read the tweet.

Here's all you need to know about IRCTC's Varanasi with Puri Gangasagar Yatra train tour package:

Duration of the package:

IRCTC's Varanasi with Puri Gangasagar Yatra train tour package is 9- nights and 10-days long. It includes visiting places like:

Puri - (JangannathPuri Temple, Konark Temple, Lingraj Temple)

Kolkata - (Kali Mata Temple -Ganga Sagar)

Gaya (Vishnu pad Temple, Bodh Gaya )

Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Ganga Ghat)

Cost of the package:

Facilities included in the tour package:

All three meals, breakfast, lunch, and dinner are included with the train journey by Sleeper/3A Class train in Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train. Further, in the 'Comfort Category' passengers will get to stay in AC Budget Hotel Rooms on Twin/Triple Sharing basis for a Night stay and Four Sharing basis to Freshen up.

Meanwhile, in the 'Standard Category' passengers will get to stay in Non-AC Budget Hotel Rooms on Twin/Triple Sharing basis for a Night stay and Four Sharing basis to Freshen up.

In the 'Budget Category' passengers will get to stay in non-AC Hall/Dormitory Accommodation on Multi sharing basis for a Night stay and to freshen up.

How to book this train tour package?

Interested passengers can avail this affordable train tour package via IRCTC's official website, and for any further details, click HERE.