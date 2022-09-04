Due to maintenance and operational issues, Indian Railways has decided to cancel 267 trains today, Sunday, September 4. Additionally, it has decided to change source stations of 38 trains on Saturday and divert 28 trains. Furthermore, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also rescheduled 14 trains. The cancellation and other changes of the railways affect multiple states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan, among others.

Full list of cancelled trains on September 4:

00113, 00913, 01605, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01763, 01764, 01765, 01766, 01769, 01770, 01774, 01885, 03085, 03086, 03087, 03094, 03593, 03594, 04129, 04130, 04181, 04182, 04194, 04422, 04444, 04485, 04601, 04602, 04615, 04616, 04647, 04648, 04685, 04686, 04699, 04700, 04912, 04913, 04947, 04951, 04952, 05031, 05032, 05091, 05092, 05334, 05366, 05453, 05454, 05459, 05834, 05835, 05836, 06214, 06246, 06389, 06390, 06515, 06516,06529, 06530, 06551, 06555, 06562, 06571, 06572, 06575, 06576, 06595, 06977, 06980, 07282, 07321, 07329, 07330, 07331, 07332, 07349, 07350, 07366, 07379

