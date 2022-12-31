IRCTC Update: Indian Railways cancels over 230 trains on December 31, Check full list here

Indian Railways has cancelled over 239 trains due to operational and maintenance issues surrounding the railway network. In addition, the organisation has changed the source station of 29 trains across the network, considering the unfavourable weather and other reasons. Furthermore, 31 trains have been short-terminated to maintain smooth rail movement through the network. For similar reasons, railways has diverted 6 trains and rescheduled 22 trains. As a result of this, passengers with plans to travel need to check their train's status before starting their journey.

The changes in the scheduled operations of the railways effects multiple cities across the nation like Pathankot, Bhopal, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Darbhanga, Sealdah, Howrah, New Delhi, Bhatinda, Azimganj, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ramnagar, Coimbatore, Bilaspur, Ahmedabad and many more.

Full list of cancelled trains December 31:

00107 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01634 , 01823 , 01824 , 02547 , 02548 , 02549 , 02550 , 03085 , 03086 , 03591 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04319 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04959 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 06417 , 06802 , 06803 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07795 , 07979 , 08167 , 08168 , 08171 , 08172 , 08528 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 12033 , 12034 , 12179 , 12180 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12357 , 12369 , 12523 , 12988 , 13241 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13344 , 14003 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14505 , 14506 , 14524 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15035 , 15036 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15084 , 15105 , 15106 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15909 , 16214 , 17347 , 19611 , 20927 , 20928 , 20948 , 20949 , 22441 , 22442 , 22985 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36083 , 36084 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539

Additionally, travellers can check the status of their trains on the NTES website. To begin, go to the website and select "Exceptional trains" in the top right corner. Following that, a drop-down menu with a number of options, including trains that have been cancelled, redirected, postponed, and more will show up.

Any reservations for rail travellers will be immediately cancelled on the IRCTC website, and a reimbursement process will begin shortly in the users' accounts. Indian Railways regularly stops train service every day due to a number of reasons, including train maintenance, natural disasters, and even train derailments.