IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 280 Trains on January 27; Check Full List Here

Indian Railways cancelled 284 trains on January 27. The disruptions in the operations of railways can be credited to operational and maintenance issues surrounding the organisation. Besides, for similar reasons, railways have changed the source station of 41 trains, and while short terminating 37 trains. 11 trains have been rescheduled, and 20 of the trains have been diverted. These changes in the schedule of the organisation have been made to ensure smooth functioning across the railway network.

The changes in the operations have an effect on multiple states and cities in different railway zones. Some of the affected cities include names like Mumbai, Amritsar, Jammu, Rishikesh, Patna, Kota, Barmer, Mysore, Indore, Pune Pathankot, Bhatinda, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Jaunpur, Delhi, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Palwal, Gorakhpur, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Ratnagiri and more.

Full list of cancelled trains on January 27:

00108 , 00467 , 01135 , 01136 , 01539 , 01540 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01625 , 01626 , 01811 , 01812 , 01819 , 01820 , 03085 , 03086 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04245 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04319 , 04335 , 04336 , 04337 , 04338 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04383 , 04384 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04503 , 04504 , 04531 , 04547 , 04548 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04579 , 04582 , 04591 , 04592 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04689 , 04690 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04947 , 04950 , 04952 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04965 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05133 , 05134 , 05143 , 05144 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06123 , 06772 , 06773 , 06802 , 06803 , 06882 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07055 , 07056 , 07059 , 07060 , 07075 , 07076 , 07077 , 07078 , 07278 , 07296 , 07297 , 07298 , 07299 , 07300 , 07464 , 07465 , 07475 , 07476 , 07628 , 07795 , 07868 , 07871 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11039 , 11123 , 11409 , 11410 , 12033 , 12034 , 12132 , 12171 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12367 , 12369 , 12370 , 12561 , 12572 , 12583 , 12584 , 12873 , 12988 , 13257 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13346 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14201 , 14202 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14505 , 14506 , 14510 , 14523 , 14525 , 14526 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14674 , 15035 , 15036 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15621 , 19611 , 20948 , 20949 , 22405 , 22441 , 22442 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 33311 , 33312 , 33313 , 33357 , 33431 , 33432 , 33435 , 33512 , 33612 , 33616 , 33651 , 33652 , 33811 , 33812 , 33813 , 33816 , 34914 , 34935 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36836 , 36840 , 36850 , 36851 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37827 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37842 , 38031 , 38032 , 38033 , 38036 , 38103 , 38104 , 38105 , 38106 , 38303 , 38306 , 38312 , 38313 , 38319 , 38403 , 38409 , 38410 , 38412 , 38414 , 38417 , 38418 , 38421 , 38426 , 38434 , 38435 , 38436 , 38443 , 38445 , 38449 , 38450 , 38451 , 38453 , 38456 , 38708 , 38713 , 38717 , 38722 , 38724 , 38909 , 38911 , 38914 , 38916 , 38917 , 38922 , 38923 , 38924 , 47160 , 47216 , 52538 , 52544 , 52590 , 52594 , 52965 , 52966

Process to check cancelled trains

On the NTES website, travellers can also check the status of their trains. Visit the website and click "Exceptional trains" in the upper right corner to get going. Following that, a drop-down menu will appear with a number of choices, including trains that have been cancelled, redirected, delayed, and more.

The IRCTC website will immediately cancel any reservations made for train travellers, and the users' accounts will start the compensation procedure right away. Indian Railways suspends train service every day for a number of causes, including necessary maintenance, natural disasters, and even train derailments.