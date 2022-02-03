Kolkata Metro Rail services disrupted due to rail fracture: Officials

On February 3, Kolkata Metro services were partially hit in the city’s north-south axis for three hours. As per the officials, a rail fracture was detected between Belgachia and Shyambazar stations. Truncated services ran from 8:14 am to 11:06 am between Girish Park and Kavi Subhas stations and also between Dumdum and Dakshineswar stations, the Kolkata Metro official said.

Due to a rail fracture between Belgachia-Shyambazar station, Metro services betn Dumdum-Girish Park suspended & truncated services introduced at 8:14hrs betn Girish Park to Kavi Subhas & Dumdum to Dakshineswar. Rest services shall be resumed as soon as restoration is completed. — Metro Rail Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) February 3, 2022

To spread the word about the incident, the Metro Rail Kolkata authorities posted about it on their official Twitter handle. “Due to a rail fracture between Belgachia-Shyambazar station, Metro services between Dumdum-Girish Park suspended & truncated services introduced at 8:14hrs between Girish Park to Kavi Subhas & Dumdum to Dakshineswar. Rest services shall be resumed as soon as the restoration is completed,” read the tweet.

Many people faced difficulties reaching their destinations during the morning rush hour. Normal services were restored between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhas terminal stations at 11:06 am, the official added. They further tweeted about the repair work saying ‘efforts are on to restore normalcy at the earliest.’ As the services were restored, the authorities tweeted about the same. “In continuation to the previous message, normal Metro service restored at 11.06 hrs,” read the tweet.

Read also: What is KAWACH anti-collision technology and how does it work?

Metro Railway, Kolkata is the first underground Metro in India. It extends from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash Metro station near Garia, on the busy North-South axis of Kolkata over a length of 31.365 Kms. with 26 Stations & 15.70 Kms. of underground section. Based on traffic studies, the Dum Dum – Tollygunge corridor was first selected for implementation and work started on 29th December 1972. The Metro Railway, Kolkata was constructed progressively from 1972 to 2021.

With inputs from PTI

Live TV

#mute