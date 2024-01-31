Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project To Be Quakeproof; Here’s How System Works

The development of the bullet train project is in full swing. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHRSCL) has also announced that the project is being designed to be quake-proof. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor will integrate an ‘Early Earthquake Detection System', incorporating 28 seismometers. This is the first of its kind system, which is being implemented in a railway project. The system is aimed at bolstering protection of passengers to bolster the protection of passengers and essential structures against seismic events.

Strategically, six of these seismometers are designated for areas in Maharashtra and Gujarat, which are known for seismic activity, including Bhuj. The remainder will be methodically placed along the train's route.

According to NHSRCL, this deployment was preceded by a comprehensive analysis of regions adjacent to the MAHSRC track, focusing on places that experienced earthquakes with a magnitude exceeding 5.5 on the Richter scale over the last century, as assessed by Japanese specialists.

This detection prompts an immediate power cut, and triggers emergency brakes. Consequently, trains in the vicinity of the tremor will come to a halt, significantly enhancing passenger safety during such unforeseen events.

Incorporating the sophisticated Shinkansen technology from Japan, this Early Earthquake Detection System is designed to recognise the initial tremors from earthquakes using primary waves.

Post an exhaustive micro-tremor test to assess soil suitability and subsequent site selection, 22 seismometers will be positioned across the corridor.

Gujarat's installation points include Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Mahemdabad, and Ahmedabad. These seismometers will be set up in Traction Substations and Switching Posts that align with the railway's route.

The six additional seismometers, referred to as inland seismometers, are allocated for the seismic hotspots – Khed, Ratnagiri, Latur, and Pangri in Maharashtra, alongside Adesar and Old Bhuj in Gujarat-- NHSRCL confirmed.