Passenger slits ticket checker's neck at railway station in Thane for THIS reason

In Thane, Maharashtra, a ticket checker, employee of Central Railway was injured by a passenger on the Ambivali railway statistician. The ticket checker Sunil Gupta was attacked by a blade, when he examined a passenger for a valid ticket after he suspected him to be travelling without one. The incident took place at Ambivali railway station in Kalyan taluka around 9 am, an official said. The accused allegedly pulled out a blade and attacked Gupta, before fleeing the scene, the official said. Gupta sustained a cut to his neck and was rushed to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that an offence has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code based on the injured official's complaint.

Also read - Greater Noida West Metro budget APPROVED: Check all stations and route HERE

In other news, 98.22 per cent land has been acquired in Maharashtra, in Gujarat, 98.87 per cent land has been acquired and in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 100 per cent of the land has been acquired for the project.

The physical progress till November 23 was 24.1 per cent, the ministry said, adding that while almost 30 per cent of the work has been completed in Gujarat, in Maharashtra, around 13 per cent has so far been achieved.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is of 508 km and most of it is in Gujarat. In Maharashtra, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the implementing agency of the project, has to develop the Bandra-Kurla Complex and the network in Thane, Virar and Boisar.

Officials said almost all the civil work have been allotted in Gujarat, along with construction of piers (pillars) and all small and big bridges across rivers. The work of placing girders on the piers has also started.

Also read - Indian Railways update: Low visibility due to thick Fog delays around 20 trains in Delhi

The contract for the construction of a bullet train station at the Bandra-Kurla Complex and the one for the construction of an underground tunnel have also been allotted. Pier and girder works will soon be visible in Maharashtra like in Gujarat, officials said.

In Gujarat, the construction of bullet train stations has started in Anand, Surat, Vadodara, Bharuch, Vilimora, Vapi and Navsari districts.

With inputs from PTI