Proposed modern Ahmedabad Railway Station can put any Airport to SHAME: Watch video

The Union Cabinet Ministry yesterday approved Rs 10,000 crores to redevelop three major railway stations of the country: New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway stations. These railway stations will be revamped with all the modern airport-like facilities and will have all the necessary infrastructure for specially-abled (Divyangjan) passengers. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that as many as 199 stations with a footfall of 50 lakh per day are planned to be redeveloped in the first phase. New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services. Ahmedabad railway station redesign inspired by Modera's Sun temple. CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed, Vaishnaw stated in a media briefing.

Today, the Ministry of Railways shared the glimpse of to-be redeveloped Ahmedabad railway station on its official twitter handle and calls it ‘Iconic.’ “Iconic design inspired by Modhera Sun Temple; here’s a walk-through of the graphical representation of the to-be redeveloped Ahmedabad Railway Station,” read the tweet.

Iconic design inspired by Modhera Sun Temple; here’s a walk-through of the graphical representation of the to-be redeveloped Ahmedabad Railway Station.#NayeBharatKaNayaStation pic.twitter.com/GXJKKda9z6 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 29, 2022

The railway minister said the design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. The stations in these cities will be connected on both sides of railway tracks. Facilities like a food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children, and a place to sell local products will be made available, Vaishnaw added.

While the tender for 47 stations is out, work is underway at 32 stations, Vaishnaw said, adding the target is to complete the redevelopment of the New Delhi station in three-and-a-half years. The Ahmedabad and Mumbai's CSMT railway stations will be redeveloped in two-and-half years, he said.

To make the stations comfortable, there will be proper illumination, way finding/signages, acoustics, lifts/escalators/travelators. Masterplans have been prepared for smooth movement of traffic with adequate parking facilities, a statement from the ministry said.