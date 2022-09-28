Govt to redevelop New Delhi, Mumbai CSMT and Ahmedabad railway stations at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore

Indian Railways has been working relentlessly to redevelop and revamp railway stations pan-India to give them a new modern look. Until now, many railway stations have been redeveloped, and designs of upcoming stations with airport-like facilities have been revealed by the Ministry of Railways. However, today, the Union Cabinet approved Rs 10,000 crore for the redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations, Information, and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur stated. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting. Briefing the media, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the design of these stations will be in tune with the cityscape so that it becomes an integral part of the city.

As many as 199 stations with a footfall of 50 lakh per day are planned to be redeveloped in the first phase, he said. New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto & metro rail services. Ahmedabad railway station redesign inspired by Modera's Sun temple. CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed, Vaishnaw stated.

While the tender for 47 stations is out, work is underway at 32 stations, Vaishnaw said, adding the target is to complete the redevelopment of the New Delhi station in three-and-a-half years. The other two railway stations will be redeveloped in two-and-half years, he said.

The railway minister said the design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. The stations in these cities will be connected on both sides of railway tracks. Facilities like a food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children, and a place to sell local products will be made available, Vaishnaw added.

"Tender for the re-development of NDLS, CSMT and Ahmedabad railway stations will be issued in the next 10 days. The total cost of the re-development of 199 stations including these three major stations is Rs 60,000 crores," Vaishnaw said.

To make the stations comfortable, there will be proper illumination, way finding/signages, acoustics, lifts/escalators/travelators. Masterplans have been prepared for smooth movement of traffic with adequate parking facilities, a statement from the ministry said.

There will be integration with other modes of transportation like metro, bus and other modes of transport, the statement said. Green building techniques will be used, with solar energy, water conservation and recycling and improved tree cover, it added.

Vaishnaw also said special care will be taken to provide 'Divyang-friendly facilities' and that the stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building. There will be segregation of arrival/departures, clutter-free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms. The stations will be safe with installation of CCTV and access control. Once completed, these will be iconic station buildings, he said.

