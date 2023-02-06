Vande Bharat Express Damaged Again, Stone Pelted on Train in Chhattisgarh

The India-made semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express again suffered damage at the hands of miscreants in Chhattisgarh's Dadhapara. The train was pelted with stones causing damage to the glass windows. The incident occurred while the train was passing through the Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh. As per Patrika's report, at least nine windows of five coaches have suffered the damage. While no injuries were reported. Reports suggest RPF has started an investigation for the details of the incident.

It is to be noted that there have been multiple incidents of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express trains on different routes. These incidents have resulted in causing damage to the glass windows of the train. Furthermore, the Vande Bharat Train on the Nagpur-Bilaspur route has been attacked previously.

With a top speed limit of 130 km/hr, the Vande Bharat Express travels 412 kilometres between Nagpur and Bilaspur in 5 hours and 30 minutes.



There are 16 steel chair-car coaches on the Vande Bharat Express, each of which can seat 1128 passengers. However, the train will also have mobile charging stations, WiFi, air conditioning in every seat, and CCTV cameras installed in every coach for security.

The Vande Bharat Express currently operational on eight routes in India: New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express, Gandhinagar and Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, New Delhi to Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express, Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express, Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express.