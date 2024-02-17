trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2722279
Watch: Goods Train Derails In Delhi’s Zakhira

The video of the accident went viral on social media soon after and was recorded by the passerbyes and RPF. In the video, people can be seen rushing to the sides while recording the video.

Feb 17, 2024
A goods train carrying iron sheet rolls derailed near the Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section of the Northern Railways today. Around eight wagons of the train derailed completely resulting in a massive cloud of dust. The train was headed to Chandigarh via Mumbai.   

The Northern Railway has dispatched its team to the spot. KPS Malhotra, DCP Railway said that no casualty has been reported so far. "A possible casualty of the person on track is not ruled out. The rescue operation is going on," he said.

The video of the accident went viral on social media soon after and was recorded by the passerbyes and RPF. In the video, people can be seen rushing to the sides while recording the video.

More details are awaited.. 

