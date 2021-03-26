Supertech gets Uttar Pradesh RERA's showcause notice for not completing projects on schedule

Gautam Buddha Nagar: The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has issued a show-cause notice to top real estate company Supertech for not completing the project on schedule. As many as 36 projects of Supertech are registered with the Noida authority.

Promoters associated with these projects have so far failed to complete the projects on time, according to the RERA's board, which held a meeting on Friday, to discuss these incomplete projects.

The builders failed to submit their application to extend the registration of their projects despite the end of the timeline. There have been many complaints in the authority on behalf of allottees.

RERA has identified 20 such projects whose registration is over. The extension certificate of the 5 projects has also not been issued as the builders failed to pay their penalty.

Zee Media has come to know that as many as 2454 buyers have lodged their complaints against the builder in RERA, which has also issued notices in this regard.

