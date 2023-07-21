trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638515
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Sparks Excitement But Fans Spot Resemblance With Dune

The much-awaited first glimpse of Nag Ashwin’s Project K, which has now been officially titled Kalki 2898 AD, was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 06:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Project K has now been officially titled Kalki 2898 AD.
  • Kalki 2898 AD's teaser shows a glimpse of a futuristic world.
  • Fans noticed similarities between Kalki 2898 AD and Dune.

Kalki 2898 AD Teaser Sparks Excitement But Fans Spot Resemblance With Dune Project K is slated to release on January 12, 2024. (Credits: Twitter)

The much-awaited first glimpse of Nag Ashwin’s Project K was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con recently. The film will feature Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan among others. The upcoming sci-fi action film has also got its official title. Now, Project K will be called Kalki 2898 AD. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film’s glimpse has got social media buzzing with excitement. The short clip, lasting 75 seconds, impressed the audience. However, a few of them also found some resemblance with Denis Villeneuve's directorial venture, Dune. Kalki 2898 AD's teaser shows a glimpse of the futuristic world taken over by darkness.

Kalki 2898 AD’s Teaser

While Prabhas is introduced as a force that will rise against the heinous regime, Deepika Padukone can be seen standing in a queue that appears to be that of soldiers. In what comes as a surprise, Amitabh Bachchan leaves the audience curious with his action avatar and face covered in a bandage.

Social Media Flooded With Exciting Comments

As the clip began circulating on social media, fans started flooding the comments sections. While some believed that the film will create history in the Indian film industry; others could not help but notice similarities with the Timothee Chalamet-led film, Dune. A few users even dubbed Kalki 2898 AD as India’s response to the Dune and Star Wars franchises.

Fans Find Similarities Between Dune And Kalki 2898 AD

One user highlighted, “The music of #projectk is similar to #Dune music and also trailer of Dune and #ProjectKGlimpse are similar for me what about you #ProjectK #NagAshwin #Prabhas #Dune2 #nagashwin #Deepika Padukone #AmitabhBachchan Now it #Dune #Dune2 vs #kalki2898AD Listen to Dune music in below.”

Another user asked if Project K was a “copy version of Dune movie.”

A third user lauded the “VFX CGI, set design, costume, music,” and added that the movie “will be a game changer for Indian cinema.”

Project K is slated to release on January 12, 2024. Earlier, Nag Ashwin revealed that it took four years for him to prepare and two years to make the film.

