MATKA X REVIEW

Matka X Review: Netizens Praise Varun Tej's Stellar Performance But Criticize Weak Screenplay

Matka Hits Theaters on 14 November 2024, this gangster drama stars Varun Tej Konidela, Nora Fatehi and Meenakshi Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Here's What Netizens Have to Say.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 02:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Matka X Review: Netizens Praise Varun Tej's Stellar Performance But Criticize Weak Screenplay (Image: X)

New Delhi: Varun Tej Konidela's 'Matka' has stirred both excitement and skepticism among fans and critics, with netizens praising his intense gangster avatar while voicing disappointment over the film's screenplay. Matka faces Box Office Clash with Suriya and Bobby Deol's 'Kanguva'. Here’s how audiences reviewed Varun Tej's gangster grama 'Matka' Have a Look.

About Matka 

'Matka' , directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vyra Entertainments in collaboration with SRT Entertainments, is a gripping period action drama set between 1958-1982, inspired by the life of notorious "Matka" gambler Ratan Khetri. Starring Varun Tej, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and marking Nora Fatehi’s Telugu cinema debut, the film delves into a real-life incident that shook the nation and brings intense gangster drama to the screen.

Matka hits theaters on 14 November 2024. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

