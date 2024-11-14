New Delhi: Varun Tej Konidela's 'Matka' has stirred both excitement and skepticism among fans and critics, with netizens praising his intense gangster avatar while voicing disappointment over the film's screenplay. Matka faces Box Office Clash with Suriya and Bobby Deol's 'Kanguva'. Here’s how audiences reviewed Varun Tej's gangster grama 'Matka' Have a Look.

#Matka Censor Report Says It's the Comeback Film and Career-Best Performance of #VarunTej, Filled with Impressive Action Sequences and Powerful BGM by G.V. Prakash

Chaala rojula tarvaata Varun Tej ki performance oriented role padindi. Kummesadu _#Matka is a different attempt with retro vibes. GV Prakash on steroids. Mass scenes excellent ga teesaru.



Drama, Emotions, Sets anni perfect ga work out ayya _ Block buster Hittu Bomma#matka

Complete vibes film. It's full of flaws, but I was very much immersed and had fun watching it, especially the first half. Loved the jazzy retro vibe and was gently surprised by VT's performance. The latter half is close to terrible, but I enjoyed a few stupid moments.#Matka

#MATKA Decent Mass Entertainer_@IAmVarunTej 's stellar performance & all his efforts in bringing out Matka Vasu's Role so dynamic _ @gvprakash 's BGM stands out, yet again, @KKfilmmaker delivers an intense mass film. Go and watch it.

Excellent First half #Matka _ followed by good second half _@IAmVarunTej is the show stealer

His transformation & performance as Matka Vasu stands out _Thoroughly, it's an enjoyable Mass entertainer with some high moments in Action & mass dialogues. A different attempt

About Matka

'Matka' , directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vyra Entertainments in collaboration with SRT Entertainments, is a gripping period action drama set between 1958-1982, inspired by the life of notorious "Matka" gambler Ratan Khetri. Starring Varun Tej, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and marking Nora Fatehi’s Telugu cinema debut, the film delves into a real-life incident that shook the nation and brings intense gangster drama to the screen.

Matka hits theaters on 14 November 2024.