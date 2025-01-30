Mohanlal Launches Mammootty’s 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' Trailer With Suresh Gopi

New Delhi: The trailer for the re-release of 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha', one of Malayalam cinema's iconic classics, was launched at the AMMA office.

The event saw icons, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Suresh Gopi unveiling the trailer together. Actors Vineeth Kumar, Jomol, and Ramu, who starred in the film, also attended, along with the children of the late producer P.V. Gangadharan—Shenuga Jayathilak and Sherga Sandeep.

Sherga Sandeep shared, “36 years ago, our father released this film. Unfortunately, he passed away last year and couldn’t fulfill his dream to re-release it in 4K. In his memory as a tribute, my sisters and I decided to make it happen. Together with M.T. Vasudevan sir, we agreed to re-release the film for today’s generation, a true classic made without any special effects or VFX.”

She further adds, “Mammootty sir was incredibly supportive throughout the entire process. At the trailer launch, we received an outpouring of support from Mammootty sir, Mohanlal sir, and Suresh Gopi sir, for which we are deeply thankful.”

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha was originally released in 1989, The film was a massive hit. Featuring Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Madhavi, Balan K. Nair, and Captain Raju in key roles, the film was celebrated for its stellar performances and craftsmanship.

The cinematography was handled by K. Ramachandra Babu, with Bombay Ravi composing the music and M.S. Mani editing the film.

Produced by P.V. Gangadharan under Grihalakshmi Productions, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha was a collaboration between M.T. Vasudevan Nair, director Hariharan, and Mammootty.

The late producer’s family expressed their wish to reintroduce the film to audiences using modern visual and sound technologies.

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha received numerous accolades, including National and State Film Awards. Mammootty won the National Award for Best Actor for his exceptional performance, and the film earned recognition for Best Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design, among others. It also won eight Kerala State Film Awards.

Paying tribute to the late writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, will be re-released in cinemas in 4K from February 7th.