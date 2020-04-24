On Ajith-Shalini's wedding anniversary, these unseen pics of star couple reaffirms our faith in love

New Delhi: South movie industry's one of the biggest names, Ajith Kumar, known as Thala Ajith by fans fondly as been a numero uno star winning Box Office battles and critical acclaim all at the same time. His fandom knows no bounds. On April 24, 2000, Thala Ajith and actress Shalini tied the knot in a starry affair.

Today, on their 20th wedding anniversary, fans across the globe have thronged social media platforms and are showering all the love upon the star couple. Twitterati has been digging out old pictures of the couple and sharing it on the micro-blogging site.

One of the rarest clicks happens to be from their wedding reception which was also attended by Thalaiva Rajinikanth. Check out the pictures of Shalini and Ajith which will make you fall in love all over again!

The Real Backbone of #Thala Ajith sir is Shalini MamWho spares Almost of AJITHs - Victories - Failures - Pain - Happiness - Sadness - Hurdles - Betrayal - In and Out Everything

Made For Each Other LUCKY Cine Couples #Valimai#HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/25uUtVCNQT — Ajithkumar FC (@Ajith_KumarFC) April 24, 2020

Wishing a Happy Wedding Anniversary #THALA AJITH and Shalini Mam Love Journey Started On Complete Successful 20Yrs ., Favourite Pair/Couple's in Tamil Cinema Industry #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI #happyanniversaryAjithshalini

pic.twitter.com/dJlXhI0Fpo — (@ajith00thala01) April 24, 2020

Wishing our ThalaAJITH & SHALINI Ma'am..A Happy 20th Wedding Anniversary Have An #Valimai Yaana Years Ahead..! Pour Your Wishes Under This HASHTAG. #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/PgPcMOFtP1 — HBD Ajith (@HBDAjith) April 24, 2020

Wishing Wedding anniversary Thala Ajith & Shalini Ajith From SuperStar Rajinikanth Fans #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/iQeqHZg36k — RajiniSoldiers (@Soldiers_rajini) April 23, 2020

Happy 20th wedding anniversary to Ajith anna and Shalini anni #HappyWeddingDayAJITHSHALINI pic.twitter.com/mM1LiJtr4l — ThalaRasigan (@AKVeriyan01) April 23, 2020

Actress Shalini made her debut as a child artist in Malayalam movie Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku at the tender age of 3. She went on to act in Kannada film, again as a child artist with legendary actor Dr Vishnuvardhan in Ee Jeeva Ninagagi. As a child actor, she was named as Baby Shalini.

Shalini and her sister Shamili acted together in Telugu venture 1990 release Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka. As a lead actress, she starred in 1997 superhit Aniyathi Pravu.

She has featured in several hit movies in regional languages like Kaliyoonjal, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Amarkalam, Niram, Kannukkul Nilavu, Alaipayuthey and Piriyadha Varam Vendum amongst others.

Shalini and Ajith worked together in 1999 Tamil actioner Amarkalam and it is during the shoot of which the couple started dating and later got married a year after. The duo is blessed with a daughter and a son.

Here's wishing Ajith and Shalini a very happy wedding anniversary!