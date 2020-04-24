हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajith

On Ajith-Shalini's wedding anniversary, these unseen pics of star couple reaffirms our faith in love

One of the rarest clicks happens to be from their wedding reception which was also attended by Thalaiva Rajinikanth. 

On Ajith-Shalini&#039;s wedding anniversary, these unseen pics of star couple reaffirms our faith in love
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Twitter fan clubs

New Delhi: South movie industry's one of the biggest names, Ajith Kumar, known as Thala Ajith by fans fondly as been a numero uno star winning Box Office battles and critical acclaim all at the same time. His fandom knows no bounds. On April 24, 2000, Thala Ajith and actress Shalini tied the knot in a starry affair. 

Today, on their 20th wedding anniversary, fans across the globe have thronged social media platforms and are showering all the love upon the star couple. Twitterati has been digging out old pictures of the couple and sharing it on the micro-blogging site. 

One of the rarest clicks happens to be from their wedding reception which was also attended by Thalaiva Rajinikanth. Check out the pictures of Shalini and Ajith which will make you fall in love all over again!

Actress Shalini made her debut as a child artist in Malayalam movie Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku at the tender age of 3. She went on to act in Kannada film, again as a child artist with legendary actor Dr Vishnuvardhan in Ee Jeeva Ninagagi. As a child actor, she was named as Baby Shalini. 

Shalini and her sister Shamili acted together in Telugu venture 1990 release Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka. As a lead actress, she starred in 1997 superhit Aniyathi Pravu. 

She has featured in several hit movies in regional languages like Kaliyoonjal, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai, Amarkalam, Niram, Kannukkul Nilavu, Alaipayuthey and Piriyadha Varam Vendum amongst others. 

Shalini and Ajith worked together in 1999 Tamil actioner Amarkalam and it is during the shoot of which the couple started dating and later got married a year after. The duo is blessed with a daughter and a son. 

Here's wishing Ajith and Shalini a very happy wedding anniversary!

 

Tags:
AjithShaliniThala Ajithajith wedding anniversarySouth Actors
Next
Story

Entertainment news: Malayalam actors, film technicians urged to charge 50% less due to coronavirus crisis
Corona Meter
  • 23077Confirmed
  • 4749Discharged
  • 718Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M28S

Heavy rain leads to caved-in roads, water-logging in Bengaluru