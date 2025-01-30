Pushpa 2: The Rule On OTT - Allu Arjun-Starrer Hits Netflix Amid Blockbuster Theatrical Run

New Delhi: Icon star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to make waves both in theaters and on digital platforms, as the film has now dropped on Netflix while still enjoying a record-breaking theatrical run. The much-anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has already earned an astounding Rs. 1800 crores globally, with numbers still climbing.

The movie’s massive success can be attributed to its powerful performances, gripping narrative, and unforgettable music, all of which have created an immense fan following worldwide. Directed by Sukumar and featuring an ensemble cast, Pushpa 2 has captured the hearts of audiences in multiple languages, marking a major milestone in Indian cinema.

Despite its ongoing success in theaters, the film's release on Netflix brings its electrifying action and drama to a global audience. Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film was released on 5th December 2024.