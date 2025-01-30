Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2850961https://zeenews.india.com/regional/pushpa-2-the-rule-on-ott-allu-arjun-starrer-hits-netflix-amid-blockbuster-theatrical-run-2850961.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

Pushpa 2: The Rule On OTT - Allu Arjun-Starrer Hits Netflix Amid Blockbuster Theatrical Run

Despite its ongoing success in theaters, the film's release on Netflix brings its electrifying action and drama to a global audience. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2: The Rule On OTT - Allu Arjun-Starrer Hits Netflix Amid Blockbuster Theatrical Run

New Delhi: Icon star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to make waves both in theaters and on digital platforms, as the film has now dropped on Netflix while still enjoying a record-breaking theatrical run. The much-anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise has already earned an astounding Rs. 1800 crores globally, with numbers still climbing.

The movie’s massive success can be attributed to its powerful performances, gripping narrative, and unforgettable music, all of which have created an immense fan following worldwide. Directed by Sukumar and featuring an ensemble cast, Pushpa 2 has captured the hearts of audiences in multiple languages, marking a major milestone in Indian cinema.

Despite its ongoing success in theaters, the film's release on Netflix brings its electrifying action and drama to a global audience. Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film was released on 5th December 2024.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK