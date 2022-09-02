Chennai: Ace director Shankar, who is now simultaneously directing Kamal Haasan-starrer `Indian 2` and Telugu star Ram Charan`s `RC15`, has showered praise on the recently released Dhanush-starrer `Thiruchitrambalam`, calling the film, `a beautiful movie`.

Taking to Twitter Shankar wrote,"`Thiruchitrambalam`. A beautiful movie. The beauty is in the lovely moments that follow the painful ones. Nithya Menon`s character and superb performance seizes hearts, the writing by Mithran R Jawahar as well. #DNA at their best as usual. Love to Bharathiraja, Prakash Raaj and the whole team."

Here is the post shared by the director:

#Thiruchitrambalam.A Beautiful movieThe beauty is in lovely moments that follow the painful ones.@MenenNithya ‘s character & superb performance seizes hearts,the writing by @MithranRJawahar as well.#DNA at their best as usual. Love to @offBharathiraja @prakashraaj & whole team — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) September 1, 2022

Dhanush was quick to respond to Shankar`s praise. The actor tweeted, "Thank you so much sir. This means a lot to me and my team."

Here is the tweet from the star:

Thank you so much sir .. this means a lot to me and my team. https://t.co/9ZdMgR1A13 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 1, 2022

The film has gone on to become an overwhelming success, making a good Rs 30 crores in the opening weekend itself. It has already crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in gross earnings worldwide.

`Thiruchitrambalam` has been doing brisk business not only in India but all over the world. In fact, the film`s performance is one of the best overseas performances for a Dhanush film.The film has already emerged as Dhanush`s top grossing film in France with 10,000 entries. It is also the top grossing film of the actor in the UK, making 1,35,000 Euros so far.