SHANKAR

'Robot' director Shankar hails Dhanush's 'Thiruchitrambalam', calls it 'a beautiful movie'

The movie stars South superstar Dhanush and actress Nithya Menon in the lead roles. The movie, ever since its release, has been receiving praise from fans and critics alike.

Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Filmmaker Shankar praise the latest release of actor Dhanush
  • The film also stars Nithya Menon
  • The movie has already crossed Rs 60 crore mark in earnings worldwide

Chennai:  Ace director Shankar, who is now simultaneously directing Kamal Haasan-starrer `Indian 2` and Telugu star Ram Charan`s `RC15`, has showered praise on the recently released Dhanush-starrer `Thiruchitrambalam`, calling the film, `a beautiful movie`.

Taking to Twitter Shankar wrote,"`Thiruchitrambalam`. A beautiful movie. The beauty is in the lovely moments that follow the painful ones. Nithya Menon`s character and superb performance seizes hearts, the writing by Mithran R Jawahar as well. #DNA at their best as usual. Love to Bharathiraja, Prakash Raaj and the whole team."

Dhanush was quick to respond to Shankar`s praise. The actor tweeted, "Thank you so much sir. This means a lot to me and my team."

The film has gone on to become an overwhelming success, making a good Rs 30 crores in the opening weekend itself. It has already crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in gross earnings worldwide.

`Thiruchitrambalam` has been doing brisk business not only in India but all over the world. In fact, the film`s performance is one of the best overseas performances for a Dhanush film.The film has already emerged as Dhanush`s top grossing film in France with 10,000 entries. It is also the top grossing film of the actor in the UK, making 1,35,000 Euros so far.

