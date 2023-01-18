South actress Amala Paul denied entry in Kerala Temple, alleges 'religious discrimination' as only Hindus allowed inside

New Delhi: Popular South actress Amala Paul has alleged that she was denied entry inside the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple in Kerala by the officials. The temple entry is reportedly accessible only to Hindus and Amala is a Christian. Reacting to the development, temple officials stated that they were only following the protocol as only Hindus are allowed inside.

Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple Trust Secretary Prasoon Kumar told News18 Malayalam, "It is not said that believers of other religions do not reach the temple. But no one knows that. But when a celebrity comes, it becomes controversial. Intervening in understanding this. According to current customs, there is a bar to admit a non-believer. This was told to Amala Paul."

"It is sad and disappointing that religious discrimination still exists in 2023. I couldn't go near the Goddess but could feel the spirit from a distance. I hope there will be a change in religious discrimination soon. The time will come and we all will be treated equally and not on the basis of religion," Amala Paul wrote in the temple visitor's register as per India Today report.

The 12-day festival of Goddess Parvati called the ‘Nadathurappu' began at the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple on January 16, 2023. The sanctum of Goddess Parvati is open only for twelve days in a year and the Chief deity of the temple is Lord Shiva, who sits facing the east while the Goddess Parvati faces the west.

Reportedly, Amala had visited the temple to seek the darshan of Goddess Parvati during ‘Nadathurappu festival'. However, when authorities cited the custom of allowing only Hindus to enter the temple and stopped her then the actress caught a glimpse of the goddess from the road. She took her darshan and prasad outside, reportedly.