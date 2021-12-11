हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ram Charan

SS Rajamouli opens up on Jr NTR, Ram Charan's 'pointless brawls' on set

Director S.S. Rajamouli, during a press conference, joked about how actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR behaved like 'kids' on the sets of their upcoming film 'RRR'.

SS Rajamouli opens up on Jr NTR, Ram Charan&#039;s &#039;pointless brawls&#039; on set
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: S.S. Rajamouli, the director of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's upcoming epic film 'RRR,' has revealed some interesting tidbits about the chemistry of the two stars.

During the media interaction on Saturday in Hyderabad, Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and the producers were present at the promotional event.

Rajamouli, who interacted with the media about his experience working with Telugu's top heroes Ram Charan and Jr NTR, said, they acted like "kids" on the first day of their school.

 

As Rajamouli started speaking, Ram Charan signalled Jr NTR. On Ram Charan's signal, Jr NTR playfully tickled Rajamouli, to which the director pranced on the stage.

"More than 20 shooting days got wasted because of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's pointless brawls," Rajamouli stated. "See, this is how they behave on the sets. One comes with a complaint that the other had pinched, like kids."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

 

"We talk about the huge stardom of the two. Thousands of fans are desperate about these. But, look at their deeds, like kids", the 'Baahubali' director 'complained', while the hall was filled with laughter.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan share a special friendship, which seems to have grown stronger during the 'RRR' shoot.

