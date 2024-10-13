Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2806191https://zeenews.india.com/regional/suriya-starrer-kanguva-locks-its-north-india-release-check-details-2806191.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
KANGUVA

Suriya Starrer Kanguva Locks Its North India Release, Check Details

Produced by Studio Green, 'Kanguva', stars Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in key roles in the movie.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2024, 01:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Suriya Starrer Kanguva Locks Its North India Release, Check Details (Image: X)

New Delhi: Studio Green's upcoming Kanguva is indeed one of the most anticipated films of the year.  Amid rising anticipation for its release, the makers have announced its North India release in collaboration with Pan Marudhar, the force behind blockbusters like RRR and Stree 2.

The makers took to their social media, shared a thrilling video, and announced their North India release with Pan Marudhar. They further jotted down the caption - 

"Extremely thrilled to ally up with @penmovies #PenMarudhar @jayantilalgadaofficial to deliver our mighty #Kanguva across North India! Get ready to witness the magic on the Big Screens

#KanguvaFromNov14 "

 Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe. 'Kanguva' to hit theatre on 14th November 2024. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fake Medicines Worth Lakhs Seized in Kanpur
DNA Video
DNA: What is Om Certificate? A new controversy has erupted
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Sparks Controversy in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Under Lockdown! No Pandemic, Just Government Incompetence
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Weakened in indi Alliance After Haryana Defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah to Become J&K CM, Independent MLAs Join NC
DNA Video
DNA: Ratan Tata - A True Patriot's Final Farewell
DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
NEWS ON ONE CLICK