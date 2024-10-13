Suriya Starrer Kanguva Locks Its North India Release, Check Details

New Delhi: Studio Green's upcoming Kanguva is indeed one of the most anticipated films of the year. Amid rising anticipation for its release, the makers have announced its North India release in collaboration with Pan Marudhar, the force behind blockbusters like RRR and Stree 2.

The makers took to their social media, shared a thrilling video, and announced their North India release with Pan Marudhar. They further jotted down the caption -

"Extremely thrilled to ally up with @penmovies #PenMarudhar @jayantilalgadaofficial to deliver our mighty #Kanguva across North India! Get ready to witness the magic on the Big Screens

#KanguvaFromNov14 "

About Kanguva

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive film of this year. With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore. it's bigger than the likes of Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a unique film set in the prehistoric period.

They even hired experts from Hollywood for key technical departments such as action and cinematography. The film also boasts one of the biggest war sequences ever, featuring over 10,000 people.

Produced by Studio Green, 'Kanguva', stars Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in key roles in the movie.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe. 'Kanguva' to hit theatre on 14th November 2024.