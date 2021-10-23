हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Koozhangal

Tamil drama 'Koozhangal' is India's official entry for Oscars 2022

Tamil drama "Koozhangal" ("Pebbles"), directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, has been selected as India's official entry for the 94th Academy Awards.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Tamil drama "Koozhangal" ("Pebbles"), directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, has been selected as India's official entry for the 94th Academy Awards.

The movie follows an alcoholic abusive husband who, after his long-suffering wife runs off, sets out with his young son to find her and bring her back.

"Koozhangal" stars a host of newcomers and is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara.

Shivan shared the news of the film's selection on Twitter.

 

"There's a chance to hear this! And the Oscars goes to... Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives... #Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can't be prouder , happier & content," he posted on the microblogging sire.

Vinothraj said he was grateful for all the love and support.

"Could not be more happier to receive this news," he tweeted.

"Koozhangal" had won the top honour, the Tiger Award for best film, at the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), earlier this year.

The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles. 

 

