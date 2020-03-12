हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Varun Tej

Varun Tej plays boxer in new film, wraps up latest schedule

Varun Tej took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself sitting on a bench with the sea in the background.

Varun Tej plays boxer in new film, wraps up latest schedule

Hyderabad: Telugu star Varun Tej plays a boxer in his upcoming film, tentatively called #VT10. The actor wrapped up the Visakhapatnam schedule of the film.

Varun took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself sitting on a bench with the sea in the background.

"Wrapped up the vizag schedule! Had a great time shooting there... #VT10," he captioned the image.

#VT10 is a boxing drama helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, the film is the maiden production venture of Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh. The film has music by Thaman S. and cinematography by George C Williams.

 

