Every year on November 14, India celebrates Children's Day, a date chosen to align with the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister and a fervent advocate for children's rights and education. On Children's Day, the celebrations goes beyond festivities to shed light on the imperative need for a holistic approach to children's well-being.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News English, Dr Gorav Gupta, Psychiatrist and Co- Founder of Emoneeds talks about reasons why parents need to foster emotional resilience in kids for a blooming future and stronger personality.

Dr Gorav says, "In a nation where academic pressures cast a shadow on 63.5% of students, the occasion becomes a poignant reminder of the pivotal role parents play in cultivating a positive and nurturing learning atmosphere."

Psychological Tips for Parents to Foster Resiliance in Young Children

Here are some crucial tips shared by Dr Gorav for parents to foster emotional growth and resilience in growing kids.

Power of Open Communication Through Dialogue

Encouraging children to articulate their feelings and concerns about school becomes a cornerstone for emotional resilience. Parents emerge as unwavering support systems, aiding children in navigating the intricacies of academia. This Children's Day, let’s applaud not just achievements but also the emotional strength gained through open dialogue.

Striking a Balance: Beyond Books

Balancing academics with extracurricular activities emerges as the linchpin to preventing burnout. Recognizing the necessity for breaks and fostering hobbies becomes vital for a child's unwinding and rejuvenation. Amidst the celebrations, let’s acknowledge and applaud the efforts children put into holistic development, extending beyond the confines of textbooks.

Recognizing the Signs: Seeking Professional Guidance

In the quest to support children through academic rigors, it’s paramount to recognize when additional help is needed. Seeking guidance from mental health experts offers valuable insights and strategies for managing school-related stress. This Children's Day, let’s pledge to proactively address mental health concerns, ensuring our children grow academically proficient and emotionally resilient.

Call to Action for Holistic Education

Children's Day advocates for a holistic approach to education that surpasses mere academic achievements. It beckons a collective effort from parents, educators, and society to create an environment where children feel valued, understood, and supported. Collaboratively addressing school stress contributes to the comprehensive development of our children, molding them into well-rounded individuals ready to tackle life's challenges.

In essence, Children's Day serves not just as a celebration but as a call to action – a reminder that the well-being of our children should be at the forefront of our priorities, illuminating the path toward a brighter and emotionally healthier future.