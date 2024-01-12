When temperatures dip, the level of physical activity goes down but as experts point out, it's important to stay active during winters. When it comes to children, it's especially key to innovate and come up with ways to keep them active. Purnima Suryavanshi, National Academic Operations Manager, EuroKids, shares, "The winter season can make it challenging to keep kids active, but with creativity and intentionality, we can ensure children stay physically engaged. Here are ten crucial tips to transform the cold months into a time of fun, fitness, and family bonding."

How To Keep Children Active In Cold Season

Purnima Suryavanshi lists seven practical tips that will help children be active in winter:

1. Indoor Play Areas: Stimulating Imagination And Movement

Embrace the cosiness of indoor spaces by creating safe play zones at home. Utilise cushions, blankets, and soft toys to construct tunnels and forts. It encourages imaginative play and provides a platform for physical activity. Kids can crawl through tunnels, jump on cushions, and engage in creative play, stimulating their minds and bodies.

2. Yoga For Kids: Blend Of Tradition And Well-Being

The winter season is an excellent time to introduce children to simple yoga poses, drawing from the rich yoga heritage. Child-friendly yoga routines available online or through apps can help enhance flexibility, balance, and mindfulness. Make it a family affair by practising yoga together, promoting physical and mental well-being.

3. Outdoor Activities: Embracing The Winter Chill For Play

In regions with mild winters, leverage the slightly sunny afternoons for outdoor play. Activities like catch, badminton, and simple running games can be both enjoyable and beneficial. Dressing warmly and taking advantage of the sunlight allows children to soak up vitamin D while engaging in physical play.

4. Winter Walks For Family Bonding

In cold climates, the options for extended outdoor activities are limited. One can develop a walking routine with limited, short family walks during mornings or evenings in milder temperatures. It can be replaced by another activity at home in severe winters. Such activities with the entire family promote physical activity and foster family bonding. The shared experience of working on an activity together and sharing stories and anecdotes can create lasting memories and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

5. Limit Screen Time In Winter: Prioritising Interactive Play

As parents, you are responsible for finding a balance between screen time and interactive play. One should set limits on electronic devices and encourage activities that involve physical movement and creativity. It ensures children engage with the world beyond screens, promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle.

6. No-Fire Cooking Adventure: Unleashing Culinary Creativity

Ditch the screens and introduce a no-fire cooking adventure to your winter routine. This engaging activity gets their creative juices flowing and promotes healthy food exploration. The possibilities are endless, from building edible snowmen with yoghurt dips to designing fruit kebabs. Experimenting with various textures and flavours through the creation of 'rainbow sandwiches' or the assembly of nutritious trail mix bars keeps toddlers engaged and provides a safe and enjoyable indoor cooking experience.

7. Winter-Themed Movie Or Reading Nights

Parents can transform the living space into a cosy haven for winter-themed movie or reading nights. You can arrange blankets and cushions in a designated movie-watching area. Select age-appropriate movies with winter or holiday themes for the kids to enjoy. This can include movies such as 'Frozen', 'The Polar Express' and the 'Ice Age' franchise, among others. Alternatively, you can create a storytelling corner with a collection of winter or holiday-themed books. Reading sessions by adults or older siblings contribute to the learning experience and foster a love for reading. You can improve the experience by incorporating themed snacks like popcorn with edible glitter or hot cocoa with marshmallow snowmen.

"By incorporating these tips into daily routines, we can ensure that kids remain physically active, mentally stimulated, and culturally connected during the colder months. Embrace the winter season as an opportunity for creativity, family bonding, and cultural exploration, turning chilly days into a time of active and enriching experiences," says Purnima Suryavanshi.