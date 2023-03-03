Holi 2023: Tips And Tricks To Keep Your Pet’s Skin Safe From Colours

Holi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and is just around the corner. Famously known as the festival of colours, Holi adds colours to monotonous lives and brings people from every community together. Holi this year will be celebrated on March 8. Though festivals like Holi work like a stress-buster, it may turn into a stressful time for pets. Pets usually get uncomfortable and scared in a noisy environment with too many people around. Further, Holi is unsafe for pets as Holi colours are loaded with harmful chemicals which may not be suitable for pets.

Hence, it is important to keep your pets safe from these harmful colours as they can further lead to allergies or irritation in the skin. Hence, here are some tips to keep in mind to save your pets this Holi.

How To Keep Pets Safe From Colours On Holi:

Keep Them Away From Colours

Holi colours are harmful to pets’ skin as they are made from chemicals and can cause irritation and skin allergies to your furry friends. Hence, it is better to keep your pets away from Holi colours as it may cause health issues for them.

Apply Oil On Pets

As a precautionary measure, apply pet-friendly oil on your fur babies before you take them out for a walk. Oil helps in protecting the fur from colours, allergies, or any kind of irritation. It provides relief from skin irritation to your canine friend.

Bathe Your Pet

If by chance your pet has come in contact with Holi colours, the first thing you should do is give your fur friend a nice bath. Use a pet-friendly shampoo that helps get rid of Holi colours and provides relief to your pet.

Keep An Eye On Your Pet

It is extremely essential to keep an eye on your pet during Holi. This will alert you if your pet is facing any signs of discomfort. Excessive scratching, redness, and hair fall may be signs that your pet is suffering from some health issues due to colours. If you notice any such symptoms, take your pet to the vet as soon as possible.

Truly said prevention is better than cure and that's exactly what we should do with regard to pets this Holi.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)