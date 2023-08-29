Boomeranging To FOMO-Dating, Check Out New Trends In Dating World: Survey

The world of dating is constantly evolving, with new trends emerging as people's outlook towards relationships changes. Recently, the desi dating app QuackQuack conducted a survey where 13,000 participants between 18 and 38 from different backgrounds - students, self-employed people, and office-going professionals - from both Tier 1 and 2 cities took part and threw light on tomorrow's dating trends.

Ravi Mittal, QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, said, "As we closely observe our 26 million users and their dating habits, we see an alarming number of new trends among young daters. From trends like boomeranging, where exes rekindle the old flame, to the newly emerging toxic fads like FOMO-Dating, the future of romance is an amalgamation of both positive and negative. We urge all daters to tread vigilantly, whether dating online or in real life."

Tomorrow's Romance: New Dating Trends

1. Boomeranging

The survey clearly reveals that Boomeranging is gaining more and more popularity on dating apps. GenZ and Millennials have coined this term to capture the intriguing act of circling back to past lovers. 19% of men and women between 22 and 28 revealed how they have reconnected with their exes on dating apps after years of breaking up. 8% of women and 11% of men from tier 1 and 2 cities have Boomeranged back to their exes, and 6% of these people are back together and happily committed again, while the other half recalls it as a lapse in judgment.

2. Rise Of Semi-Dating

GenZ daters between 20 and 25 are hopping on a new trend, Semi-Dating. But this isn't a totally new game – 33% of Millennials declared that Semi-Dating has been a part of romantic theater since the dawn of time. 26% of daters explained it as the initial dating phase where you are chatting and flirting but still not ready to commit. But there's a toxic catch to this dating narrative, according to QuackQuack - people who are semi-dating don't do so with just one romantic prospect, but with a bunch of people simultaneously.

3. Craze Of FOMO-Dating

The dating app's survey shows that FOMO-Dating, a modern dating phenomenon, has gained traction in the past few years. It's a trend that has kept singles on their toes, not for the thrills of finding true love but from the fear of being left behind. The survey result shows that hundreds of daters indulge in meaningless matching because they are scared everyone is sprinting forward except them. As per the survey, the fear of being stuck exactly where they were a year back has pushed 28% of daters between 28 and 35 to match with people who are incompatible with them, leaving a trail of unsuccessful and pointless relationships.

4. Cancel Culture

The survey shows that Cancel Culture has woven itself into the intricate tapestry of modern dating. 33% of the survey participants between 28 and 32 expressed their displeasure with the escalating intolerance sweeping through Gen Z and Early Millennials; for instance, a mere misstep, like guessing your matches' age wrong or asking about their height or, god forbid, their weight, can get cancelled for good. These daters explained that getting cancelled in the dating world would mean no one in their social circle would want to date that person or even socialize with them. But daters between 20 and 26, from tier 1 cities specifically, have a different opinion, the survey mentions. They consider this trend as the sword of accountability. They explained how cancel culture has its own positive impact making sure people think twice before crossing a line.