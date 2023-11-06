Lust Vs Love: How Important Is Trust In Romantic Relationships? Expert Explains

In a world where love often appears fleeting, the concept of true love has a timeless allure. However, true love continues to be a raging debate, with its most promising attribute of 'forever' raising quite a few eyebrows. The burning question of whether it can endure the test of time, adversity, and circumstance remains unanswered.

Despite the skeptics, the believers continue to hold a torch to this most passionate form of love. True love is believed to transcend mere passion and be rooted in trust, respect, and an unbreakable connection that only deepens further as life unfolds.

Love is a powerful force, but it needs to be nurtured every step of the way. Communication often holds the key to the longevity of any relationship, especially love. Relationship expert Shahzeen Shivdasani, author of "Lust, Love, and Lemons," believes that true love can indeed endure the toughest trials, but it requires two key ingredients: open communication and trust.

Sailing through good times is easy; the real test shows itself only when things get tough. It is these defining moments that distinguish a real connection from a fleeting flame of attraction. In a way, it's similar to the couples on the TV show "Temptation Island." If the relationship has been built on honest and open communication where the partners do not feel judged and can trust each other completely, chances are the couple will make it through the rough patch and emerge victorious.

In fact, it will only make the relationship stronger and the love more powerful. True love is rarely about perfection. Rather, it is about facing life's imperfections together, making love one of the most enduring and beautiful forces in the world. If you find your relationship standing strong through the trials by fire, you may be amongst the fortunate few to experience the truest form of love.

Shahzeen Shivdasani explains, When you communicate openly, you share your thoughts, feelings, and concerns without any filters or fears of being judged. This creates a stronger connection and lays the foundation for complete trust in your partner and the love that you share. Trust is what often holds the relationship together, when treading through stormy weather. It gives one the reassurance that their partner will be faithful and always have their back. Thus making it harder for external forces to play foul. "

"With communication and trust at its core, true love can survive the ultimate test of temptation and lust. These challenges only make the love stronger and the flame of passion burns brighter! Sometimes these tests are essential to help one understand where the relationship truly stands before facing a rather heart-wrenching heart-break. It's always easier to nip things in the bud than carry the burden of a relationship that is only an illusion of true love."

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)