When the time comes to buy your sister a gift, whether it be for her birthday or for Raksha Bandhan, we all tense up or presume that they want clothing, beauty products or jewellery since, as they say, "diamonds are a woman's best friend." But not just diamonds, women love the latest gadgets and gizmos, contrary to popular belief that only men are fond of them. On this delightful occasion of Raksha Bandhan, present your tech-savvy sister with a fun and cool gadget that will win her heart!

Here we go:

1. Experience virtual reality in a novel manner

Gift a headset so that she can experience a new level of entertainment. If your sister is into video games, a headset is just going to blow her mind.

2. You better Watch!

Yes, I'm referring to smartwatches and as you know, they do far more than tell time. In today's world, when we are connected to the Web for almost all our waking hours, a smartwatch can be a perfect gift. From tracking your heart rate, and blood pressure to allowing you to reply to a mail, a smartwatch can do it all. There are several smartwatches available in the market in different price range. Select one that suits your budget and wow your sister.

3. The tech that got the aesthetics running

Whether you want to print your favorite vintage photos, square, large pictures, or miniature photographs, a variety of instant cameras and printers are available. Something that girls won't mind carrying in their handbags all day.

4. A fitness mirror? Is that for real?

Yes, they can go to the gym or you know a gym may come to them. This is the concept behind the Fitness Mirror, which gives you a comprehensive mirror and connects you to instructors in real-time while streaming over many training sessions. A touchscreen mirror with speakers and a metal finish makes up the mirror itself.

5. Let’s add extra glow

Work-from-home video meetings and Zoom calls are going nowhere! Getting out of bed and attending the calls, looking as fresh as you would do in a physical office remains a challenge. So here comes the small portable lights, which will adjust the brightness according to the preference, and make them look more radiant at meetings.

6. Anything to avoid brother’s noise

A new speaker system is apt for those who wish to enjoy high-quality home theatre surround sound without wasting their time and the labour of installing wires across their living room. Gift a classic set of four cordless speakers that converse with a control box that is directly connected to the TV. Pair them up with TVs and it will use a TV speaker to add extra sound.