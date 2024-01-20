trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711853
SHOAIB MALIK MARRIAGE

Sania Mirza Takes 'Khula' From Shoaib Malik; Here’s What It Means

Since 2022, persistent rumors have circulated about Shoaib and Sania's strained relationship, leading to speculation of a split. 

 

Sania Mirza Takes 'Khula' From Shoaib Malik; Here’s What It Means File photo

Amid ongoing speculations about parting ways with retired Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik revealed on Saturday that he has married Pakistani actor Sana Javed. The couple posted pictures from their wedding ceremony on their Instagram profiles along with the caption, "And We created you in pairs."

Has Shoaib And Sania's Marriage Ended?

As per reports, Sania Mirza’s father Imar Mirza broke silence on the matter and confirmed his daughter’s divorce with Shoaib. He also informed that it was Sania who had divorced the Pakistani batter by using a process called ‘Khula.’ Khula is a practice in Islamic Sharia law that lets a woman divorce her husband unilaterally and part ways with him.

Since 2022, persistent rumors have circulated about Shoaib and Sania's strained relationship, leading to speculation of a split. Over the past couple of years, they have seldom been seen together.

Recently, Shoaib unfollowed Sania on Instagram, and his bio transitioned from "Husband to a superwoman Sania Mirza" to "Father to One True Blessing." Sania had previously hinted at a potential separation from the former Pakistan cricketer in a cryptic Instagram Story. The text of the story read, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard," concluding with, "Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. Choose your hard. Pick wisely."

Shoaib And Sania’s Marriage

Shoaib and Sania tied the knot in April 2010 in Shoaib's hometown, Hyderabad. They resided in Dubai, later welcoming their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. Recent reports suggest the couple has parted ways but remains committed to co-parenting Izhaan. In addition to their personal journey, they co-hosted The Mirza Malik Show on Spotify last year.

Shoaib, who debuted in international cricket in 1999, captained the Pakistan cricket team across various formats, concluding his career in 2021. Sania, boasting 43 WTA doubles titles and a singles trophy in her 20-year tennis career, announced her retirement last year.

