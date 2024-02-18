Next Generation Rocket Project Report Ready, says ISRO Chairman

Sriharikota: S. Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), announced that the project team has submitted the project report for the next generation rocket. The next step is to seek government funds for the project.

Internal Discussions on Chandrayaan-4

Additionally, Somanath mentioned that internal discussions are ongoing regarding the next moon mission, Chandrayaan-4. The focus is on determining its unique objectives that differentiate it from previous missions.

Development Progress of Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV)

Following the successful orbiting of the country's latest weather satellite INSAT-3DS, Somanath stated that the project team for the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) has submitted its report. The team has also estimated the cost, and the next stage involves approaching the government for funds and establishing a mechanism for development in collaboration with the private industry. (Also Read: Elon Musk's X Bans Over 2 Lakh Accounts In India For Policy Violations)

Advancements in Rocket Design

The design work for the next generation rocket is currently in progress. The rocket is expected to be partially reusable and capable of carrying about 10 tonnes to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). This represents a significant increase in capacity compared to ISRO's current heaviest rocket, LVM3, which has a carrying capacity of four tonnes.

Innovation and Funding Requirements

Somanath emphasized the complexity of the upcoming rocket and the development of high-end technology. He stressed the necessity for adequate funding to support these innovations.

Scope of Collaboration and Mission Objectives

Somanath clarified that the India-US collaboration earth observation satellite NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) will solely focus on earth observation and will not be used for surveillance purposes. (Also Read: OpenAI Can't Register GPT As Trademark, Rules US Patent Office)

Future Plans and Mission Timeline

Regarding other weather satellites like INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR, Somanath mentioned plans for repurposing INSAT-3D, launched in 2013. Somanath highlighted that 2024 will be a crucial year for ISRO's human space mission, Gaganyaan, as various tests and activities will be conducted to realize the mission in 2025. This includes two abort missions, unmanned missions, helicopter drop tests, launchpad abort tests, and others.