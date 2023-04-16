AI-Generated Images Of Ravana, Indrajit Left Netizens In Awe; See PICS Here

New Delhi: Digital creator Sachin Samuel has used AI tool midjourney to generate the images of the real-life characters of popular epic Ramayana. AI has imagined how they could look like in those times on the basis of prompts given by the digital creator. AI generated pics of the king of Lanka Ravana, brother Indrajit, and many more.

Samuel shared the ‘Ramayana’ character sketches on his Linkedin handle. He said he had always fascinated by Ramayan since childhood. He further said, “Ramayana has plenty of heart warming characters.

King Dasaratha, Manthara the maidservant, Kaikeyi the youngest of King Dasaratha’s consorts, Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Ravana the Demon King of Lanka , Maricha, Sugreeva the Monkey King and Jambuvan, King of the Bears, Kumbharkarn, Ravana's giant brother, Indrajit, Ravana's warrior son, Jatayu, the sacred eagle.”

Praising the beauty of the epic, he said even the villians, Indrajit evoked tear when they died. That’s the beauty of a great epic, where you could love and hate the villians equally.

What is Generative AI, the technology behind Image tool?

Generative AI is a form of artificial intelligence that is capable of generating creative content, such as images, music, text, and even entire videos, without any human intervention. It uses machine learning algorithms to analyze and learn from large datasets, and then uses this knowledge to create new content that resembles what it has learned.

One of the most common forms of generative AI is text generation, where the algorithm learns from a large corpus of text and generates new text that is similar in style and tone. This can be used for a variety of purposes, such as generating news articles, social media posts, or even creative writing.

Another popular application of generative AI is image and video generation, where the algorithm learns from a large set of images or videos and then generates new content that is similar in style and composition. This can be used for a variety of applications, such as creating realistic 3D models, generating new art, or even producing entire movies.

One of the most exciting aspects of generative AI is its potential to revolutionize the creative industries. With the ability to generate new content quickly and efficiently, artists, writers, musicians, and other creative professionals can leverage generative AI to enhance their work and push the boundaries of what is possible.

However, there are also concerns about the potential misuse of generative AI, particularly in the context of deepfakes and other forms of synthetic media. As the technology becomes more advanced, it may become increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and fake content, raising important ethical and societal questions.

Despite these challenges, the potential applications of generative AI are vast and far-reaching, with the potential to transform everything from entertainment and art to healthcare and education. As the technology continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how it is applied and how it shapes the world around us.