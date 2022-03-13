Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Redmi, OnePlus, Realme phones selling at discounted prices

New Delhi: Amazon has kicked off its Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale to offer discounts and cashback offers on a slew of smartphones from brands such as Redmi, OnePlus, and Realme. The smartphone will be live on the e-commerce platform till Mach 14, 2022.

Brands such as Redmi, OnePlus, Samsung, and Realme, among others, are offering impressive discounts on their smartphone during the three days of the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. Newly launched smartphones, as well as older models, are up on sale during the ongoing sale.

Moreover, customers can avail of an additional 10 per cent discount on purchasing smartphones using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Bank of Baroda’s credit card customers can also get a 10% discount on the purchase of smartphones during the sale.

Amazon is also offering an additional discount on exchange deals. Customers can also buy select smartphones on No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on select debit and credit cards.

OnePlus smartphones

OnePlus 9R is selling at up to a 15 per cent discount for Rs 33,999 while the OnePlus 9 Pro is available at a discount of 12 per cent at Rs 56,999. Amazon is also offering a flat INR 8,000 Instant Discount on buying the OnePlus 9 Pro using SBI Credit Card and EMI Transactions.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone is selling at a discount price of Rs 23,999. Customers can use SBI Credit Card and EMI Transactions to buy the smartphone with a flat Rs 1,500 instant discount.

Xiaomi Smartphones

Redmi Note 10T 5G is selling at Rs 13,999 during the sale. Customers can use a Rs 500 coupon to get an additional discount on the smartphone purchase. Also, the affordable Redmi 9A Sport smartphone is selling at just Rs 6,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. Also Read: Google suspends Play Store purchases, subscriptions in Russia

Oppo Smartphones

OPPO A15s is selling at a discounted price of Rs 10,990 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, down from its retail price of Rs 13,990. Also, the OPPO A74 5G smartphone is available at 17,990 during the sale. Also Read: Instagram Live creators now get moderators support in dealing with trolls

Realme smartphones

Realme Narzo 50A (4GB RAM+ 64GB storage) is selling at a discounted price of Rs 10,999, down from its retail price of Rs 13,999. Also, the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone is selling at Rs 12,999.

Live TV

#mute