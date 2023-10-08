Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Grab Huge Offers & Discounts On Headphones From OnePlus To boAt

New Delhi: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale of 2023 has arrived with a bang, bringing a plethora of irresistible deals and discounts across various product categories. Among the standout offerings, headphones have emerged as one of the top choices for tech-savvy shoppers looking to elevate their audio experiences. In this article, we'll dive into the excitement of the sale and explore the bestselling headphones that have captured the attention of music enthusiasts and audiophiles alike.

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones (Acoustic Red): One of the headlining products in this year's sale is the OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones in the striking Acoustic Red color. With an impressive 30 hours of battery life and a quick 10-minute charge that delivers 20 hours of playback, these earphones are perfect for those who are always on the go. The 12.4mm bass driver ensures powerful and deep bass, while anti-distortion audio technology keeps your music distortion-free. Plus, it's water and sweat-resistant with an IP55 rating, making it all-weather ready. During the sale, you can grab these earphones at a 33% discount, priced at just ₹1,498.

boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds (Bold Black): For those seeking an unbeatable combination of affordability and quality, the boAt Airdopes 141 in Bold Black are a fantastic choice. With up to 42 hours of playback time, including 6 hours of nonstop playtime on the earbuds, these earbuds ensure uninterrupted entertainment. The low latency mode enhances the gaming experience, and the built-in mic, along with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) tech, delivers clear voice calls. These earbuds also feature an ASAP Charge function, providing 75 minutes of playtime with just a 5-minute charge. With an IPX4 rating, they're designed to withstand water splashes and sweat. During the sale, they are available at a remarkable 80% discount, priced at just ₹899.

Redmi Buds 4 Active (Bass Black): Redmi Buds 4 Active in Bass Black offer a compelling package with a focus on powerful sound and extended battery life. With 12mm Bass Pro drivers, they provide an immersive audio experience with rich bass and clear highs. These earbuds boast up to 30 hours of battery life, ensuring you can enjoy your music, podcasts, and calls throughout the day. The Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology ensures crystal-clear conversations even in noisy environments. The Redmi Buds 4 Active supports Google Fast Pair, making Bluetooth pairing quick and effortless. With an IPX4 rating, they offer protection against water splashes and sweat. These earbuds are available at a 70% discount during the sale, priced at just ₹899.

Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds (Charcoal Black): The Noise Buds VS104 in Charcoal Black provide a generous 45-hour playtime, perfect for music lovers who want extended listening sessions. With quad microphones and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), these earbuds ensure clear conversations in any environment. The Instacharge feature offers 200 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. Low latency of up to 50ms enhances the gaming experience, and the 13mm speaker driver delivers high-quality sound. These earbuds come with colorful ear tips for a personalized touch. With Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX5 water resistance, they offer seamless connections and protection from splashes. During the sale, they're available at a discount of 74%, priced at just ₹899.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale of 2023 is the ultimate destination for headphone enthusiasts and anyone looking for exceptional audio experiences without breaking the bank. With discounts of up to 80% on top-rated headphones, it's the perfect time to upgrade your audio gear.