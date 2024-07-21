Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Big Discounts On iPhone Models; Gaming Earbuds Also Get Price Cut; Check Top Deals Here

New Delhi: The Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 is in its final leg! Hurry and snag the best deals before it's too late. This is your last chance to save big on iPhone models, gaming wearables, accessories like earbuds, smartwatches and more. These exclusive offers provide exceptional deals on gadgets designed to elevate your lifestyle without breaking the bank.

Let's explore some standout deals that will make this Prime Day memorable before the sale ends.

Deals On iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 Plus, originally launched at Rs 89,900, is now available for Rs 81,499. The iPhone 15, which debuted at Rs. 79,900, can be yours for Rs 70,900. The iPhone 14 Plus, with a launch price of Rs 79,900, is now offered at Rs 64,999. The iPhone 14, initially priced at Rs 69,999, is down to Rs 61,790. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13, originally launched at Rs. 59,900, is now available for Rs. 48,799.

Apple MacBook Air M1

Under this deal, the MacBook is available at Rs 66,990. It is one of the most budget-friendly options for experiencing the latest AI features, also referred to as Apple Intelligence. It boasts a robust 10-hour battery life and efficiently manages everyday tasks such as web browsing, video streaming, and even some AAA gaming titles.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE

Consumers can enjoy a massive 79 per cent discount on this product, now priced at just Rs 8,999, down from the original MRP of Rs 42,999. The watch is compatible with Android devices, it supports over 90 workouts and integrates with Wear OS for seamless app connectivity.

boAt Immortal Katana Blade in Ear TWS Gaming Earbuds

The gaming earbuds are available at Rs 1,999 after receiving a 50 per cent discount on the product. The gaming experience is enhanced with a latency of just 50ms, ensuring minimal lag during intense sessions. Enjoy up to 50 hours of uninterrupted playtime thanks to the efficient ASAP charge feature.

The 13mm driver, combined with Gliding Blade Sound technology, delivers rich and immersive audio. Complementing these features is the sleek metal glider design, complete with customizable RGB LEDs for a visually striking look.