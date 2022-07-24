New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 12 are selling with a big discount during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale. The last day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale is today (July 24). It means that customers now have limited hours to upgrade to the latest Apple smartphones.

Amazon Prime Day offer on iPhone 13

The price of the iPhone 13 during the Amazon Prime Day offer is Rs 64,900, down from its MRP of Rs 79,990. Usually, the smartphone is available on Amazon at Rs 66,900. Customers can save more on the iPhone 13 purchase by using card discounts and exchange offers.

The best-selling iPhone at the moment is the iPhone 13. The smartphone is powered by the A15 Bionic CPU and features so many first features, including a cinematic mode for video recordings.

Amazon Prime Day offer on iPhone 12

The 64GB and 128GB versions of the iPhone 12 are currently available for Rs 54,990 and Rs 59,999, respectively, on Amazon. However, customers can use bank offers to purchase the smartphone for as little as Rs 50,391. Buyers can avail of a 5% unlimited cashback on the purchase via ICICI Bank Amazon Credit Card.

Amazon Prime Day offer on iPhone 13 Pro

Normally selling for Rs 1,19,900, the iPhone 13 Pro's 128 GB variant is being discounted by Rs 14,000 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. As a result, the smartphone is available at Rs 1,05,900 instead. Customers can get additional card discounts and cashback to get the smartphone at even better rates.

For instance, customers can get up to Rs 15,200 discount on exchanging their old smartphone, and a little over Rs 5000 cashback with non-EMI purchases via Amazon ICICI Bank credit card. Combining the offered discount, exchange discount, and card cashback, customers can save up to Rs 34,200 on the purchase of the iPhone 13 Pro.