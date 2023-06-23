Get Free Airpods, Apple TV+ Subscription, Apple Pencil On MacBooks, iPads, iMac -- Know How

New Delhi: Apple is offering free airpods and huge discounts on iPads and Macbooks under its annual ‘Back to University’ scheme available across the countries. The scheme is available in India on Apple store online for students, be it university students or educators. The customers can avail the offer on eligible items and can get special offers like 6 months of Apple music and Apple TV free.

What is Apple’s University plus offer?

Every year the tech giant provides special discounts and offers to newly inducted students, as well as teachers and staff at all levels across the countries. They will get Apple’s products ranging from MacBooks to iMacs to iPads at a discounted price along with several offers such as airpods, 6 month subscription for Apple music, 20% off on AppleCare+, and many more.

Here are some exciting offers on Apple products for Indian students and staff:

MacBook Air 13” (M1)

Apple’s MacBook Air with a 13-inch screen is going to cost you about Rs 89,900. The original price of the device is around Rs 92,900. It has 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, backlit keyboard, facetime HD camera, touch ID, compatible with iPhone/iPad.

MacBook Air 13” (M2)

The same device with the fast processor chip of M2 will cost about Rs 1,04,900 with other benefits.

MacBook Air 15” (M2)

Apple is offering MacBook Air 15” (M2) at Rs 1,24,900 with free Airpods and other benefits under University programme. The original cost of the device is about Rs 1,54,900. The device offers M2 processor with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

iPad Air

iPad Air is available at Rs 54,900 under the student discount offers. The buyers will also get Apple pencil. The device works on M1 chip, supports Wi-Fi and in-built 5th generation Bluetooth. It sports 10.9-inch screen.

iPad Pro 11” & iPad Pro 12.9”

iPad Pro 11” and iPad Pro 12.9” are going to cost about Rs 76,900 and Rs 1,02,900 respectively. The buyers will get Apple pencil as well under educational discount.

iMac

Apple iMac is coming at Rs 1,24,900 in the student offer. The device offers 4.5k retina display, 24-inch screen, M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. Apple airpods is also available on the device.

Mac Mini

Mac Mini is coming at Rs 49,900 under the student discount. The buyer is getting free airpods. Mac Mini offers M2 Chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 8GB unified memory, 256 SSD storage, gigabit Ethernet, and compatible with iPhone/iPad.

Students and educators need to get verified on UNiDays app on Apple store to ensure the eligibility of the offers first.