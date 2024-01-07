Apple Likely To Roll Out A New Gen AI-Powered Version Of Siri, Details Here

New Delhi: Apple, an American multinational technology company, is likely to announce a new version of Siri that will be powered by advanced artificial intelligence, as per media reports. The next-gen version of Siri will be unveiled at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. Notably, Siri made its debut during the iPhone 4s launch in 2011.

Apple will add more personalisation and natural conversations to its virtual assistant Siri alongside some other improvements reportedly. It is suggested that the company has invested 1 billion dollars in adding AI to its voice assistant.

Apple’s Ajax-based model

The generated AI version of Siri is expected to be on Apple’s Ajax-based model. This Ajax-based model Ajax is responsible for constructing large language models, built upon the foundation of Jax– an open-source technology originally developed by Google. (Read More: Grab iPhone 14 For Only Rs 38,199 In Latest Flipkart Sale; Check Details)

Features of Apple’s Ajax-based model

The features of the Ajax-based model include efficient management between Apple devices (including iPhones), new linkage services, new Apple-specific creational services, and many more.

It is expected that Siri might enable users to commence a conversation on their iPhone and seamlessly continue it on a Mac or an iPad, suggesting it will retain conversation information from one device to another. The upgraded version of Apple's virtual assistant is said to be available on the iPhone 16 series and future models.

Notably, Apple hosts its annual developer conference in June. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant is yet to announce the official date of the WWDC. Hence, more details about Siri’s AI makeover are expected at that time.