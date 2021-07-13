Apple Days sale on Amazon India: iPhone 12 gets a massive price cut, available at THIS price

Ecommerce giant Amazon has come up with Apple Days sale where it is offering attractive discounts and offers on selected Apple devices. One offer that caught everyone’s attention is the massive price cut of the Apple iPhone 12 price in India.

Amazon has revealed that it will reduce the price of the iPhone 12 by Rs 9,000 which brings down the price of the iPhone 12 price in India to Rs 70,900. This can further be availed at a more discounted rate if you buy the phone via HDFC Bank credit cards as there is an instant discount of Rs 6,000, which means the phone will be priced at Rs 64,900.

Besides that, there are several other offers. As per Amazon, the Apple Days sale will introduce offers and deals on the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 11 Pro series, the iPad mini, and the MacBook Pro, among other Apple products.

The sale starts today and ends on July 17. During this sale, Amazon is giving discounts on a wide range of older Apple MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads.

Apple’s landing page on Amazon shows that the company will continue to offer one year of the Apple TV+ streaming service free to all customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or Apple TV.

The 2020 model of Apple’s MacBook Pro series which comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris graphics, an SSD, two Thunderbolt ports, a Retina display and the Touch Bar and Touch ID and 10 hours of battery life is priced at Rs 99,990 down from Rs 1,17,900.

