Apple iPhone 12 available at just Rs 37,900 on online store; Check offer details

New Delhi: If you’re planning to upgrade your smartphone and thinking of purchasing an Apple smartphone, this could be your chance, as Apple iPhone 12 is selling at a massive price cut on iStore, an official Apple reseller. Customers can club multiple offers, including a price cut, card cashback and exchange discount, to buy Apple iPhone 12 with an effective discount of Rs 28,000.

Currently, Apple iPhone 12 is available at an MRP of Rs 65,990 on iStore. However, the retailer is offering a Rs 5000 instant discount. Moreover, customers can get an additional Rs 5000 cashback on purchasing Apple iPhone 12 using Kotak Mahindra debit and credit card, ICICI Bank credit and debit card, and SBI Bank credit card.

Finally, customers can trade in their old smartphones to buy Apple iPhone 12 at an impressive discount. The value of the discount under the exchange offer depends on the smartphone model and condition.

For instance, customers can get Rs 18,000 for trading in their old Apple iPhone XR 64 GB smartphone in a fairly good condition on iStore’s partner website such as Cashify.in or Servify. Combining the price cut, card cashback and exchange discount, customers can buy Apple iPhone 12 for Rs 37,900, with a total discount of Rs 28,000.

Apple is powered by the A14 Bionic Chip with a third-generation Neural Engine and packs a super retina XDR display. The smartphone comes with a Face ID for secure authentication.

In terms of camera features, Apple iPhone 12 packs a 12 MP True Depth front camera with Portrait mode, 4k Video, and Slow-motion video. Also, the smartphone is water and dust resistant, and supports fast charging.

