New Delhi: Apple iPhone 13 Mini smartphone is available at zero effective cost. Yes, you read that right. The smaller display version of the latest Apple flagship smartphone can be bought for free. But as someone rightly said, “Nothing in the world ever comes quite free”, there’s a slight catch in this too good to be true deal.

For starters, the free iPhone 13 Mini deal is for the residents of the US. The unbelievable offer is provided by the American telecom carrier AT&T, and is applicable on the four colour variants – Green, Starlight, Product Red, Pink, Midnight, and Blue – of the smartphone.

Here’s How to get Apple iPhone 13 Mini at no extra cost:

Customers planning to get Apple iPhone 13 Mini smartphone will first have to visit the official AT&T offer page and make a selection from the available colour options. In the next step, you will have to choose storage capacity.

Now, you will have to choose between buying the smartphone at the full price of $699 or getting it with AT&T’s plan worth $19.45 per month. In the second option, you will only have to pay for AT&T’s services for 36 months, meaning that you won’t have to pay anything extra for the smartphone.

Customers should note that they will need to pay the instalment for 36 months to continue using the device. Customers cancelling the contract at any point in time will have to pay the remaining balance to settle up the agreement.

Also, customers will have to use their credit cards to make the purchase. The official website also notes that customers could be required to pay a small downpayment, a percentage of the device cost ranging from 15% to 80%. Also Read: TCS Hiring 2022: Last day to apply for jobs for freshers; check eligibility, registration process

Apple iPhone 13 Mini Features

Apple iPhone 13 Mini packs a 5.4-inch display. The smartphone is powered by the latest Apple A15 Bionic chipset. On the back, the device gets a dual-camera setup which includes two 12MP cameras, one wide-angle and the other ultra-wide-angle. The device comes with 128 GB of storage. Also Read: Campus Activewear IPO: Issue date, price band, and all you need to know about public issue

