Apple iPhone 13 Mini selling at iPhone SE 2022 price: Check offer details before pre-booking phone

New Delhi: Apple will start taking pre-orders for Apple iPhone SE 2022 starting, today, March 11. Customers will be able to book the latest Apple smartphone via the official website from 6.30 pm. However, if you’re planning to upgrade your old smartphone, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 Mini at the price of the Apple iPhone SE 2022. However, there’s a small catch.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 is an affordable smartphone. The device comes with a smaller 4.7-inch display. In comparison, the Apple iPhone 13 Mini comes with a 5.42 inches screen size.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini versus iPhone SE 2022

Both the smartphones are powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset and several share similar specs. However, the base model of the Apple iPhone SE 2022 comes with 64 storage. In contrast, the base variant of the Apple iPhone 13 Mini packs 128 GB of storage.

There are also various other features missing from Apple iPhone SE 2022. For instance, iPhone SE 2022 comes only with fingerprint unlock and still misses out on Face ID. On the other hand, iPhone 13 Mini offers a Face ID, but no fingerprint unlock.

Attractive offers are available on Apple India iStore, after which you can buy this smartphone at an affordable price. You can buy this device at a price of around Rs 45,900.

Offer on Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Apple iPhone 13 Mini’s retail price is 69,900. However, several online sites are offering bumper discounts and cashback deals on the device. For instance, you can buy iPhone 13 Mini at an effective price of Rs 45,900 on Apple India iStore. Notably, the base variant of the iPhone SE 3 is priced at Rs Rs 43,900.

Apple India iStore is offering a flat Rs 6000 discount on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 13 Mini. Additionally, customers can get cashback of Rs 6000 on buying iPhone 13 Mini from ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and SBI credit cards.

Separately, customers can get an additional exchange offer discount of up to Rs 12,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 13 Mini. If you combine both the offers, you will be able to buy iPhone 13 Mini at almost iPhone SE 2022 price.

