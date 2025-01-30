Are ChatGPT, DeepSeek Getting Indian Rival? Govt Plans To Develop Indigenous AI Model

New Delhi: India is gearing up for a major advancement in Artificial Intelligence (AI) with plans to develop its own large language model (LLM), similar to popular systems like ChatGPT and DeepSeek. IT Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the AI model will be ready within the next 10 months. Speaking at the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave, Vaishnaw said that the foundational work has already been done, and the government is now focused on creating a system tailored to meet the unique needs of Indian users.

India’s AI ambitions are supported by a robust infrastructure, having exceeded its initial goal of securing 10,000 GPUs and now boasting 18,600 GPUs in total. This powerful computing capacity will be crucial for training the country’s upcoming AI model.

Most of these GPUs are high-performance models like NVIDIA H100, H200, and MI325. To put it in perspective, DeepSeek AI was trained with 2,500 GPUs and ChatGPT used 25,000, while India now has over 15,000 top-tier GPUs, putting it in a strong position in the global AI race. Vaishnaw emphasized that this infrastructure will be pivotal in developing AI models capable of competing with the world’s best.

The government has also shared a computing facility that will be accessible to AI startups, developers and researchers. This facility, equipped with 18,000 GPUs aims to provide advanced computing resources, allowing smaller players to participate in AI development without the high costs typically involved. Currently, 10,000 GPUs are up and running with more set to be added soon. Vaishnaw emphasized the facility’s role in making AI development more accessible and inclusive for all.

India’s AI model is currently being developed by six major teams, with the first versions expected to be ready in 4 to 10 months, as per India Today. The model is being designed to cater to India’s diverse languages and cultures. Vaishnaw expressed confidence in the project, highlighting that improvements in algorithmic efficiency would allow India to create a world-class AI model in a shorter time.

This initiative is a crucial step in India’s goal to become a global leader in AI while reducing dependence on foreign technology. The project also includes the development of AI data centres in Odisha, which will enhance India’s AI capabilities with a strong focus on privacy and open up opportunities for innovation in various industries.