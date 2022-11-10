Asus launches Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in India-- Check prices, features and other details

New Delhi: On Thursday, November 10, Asus unveiled the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED as its newest high-end folding laptop. The brand-new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED from Asus features a foldable 17.3-inch screen with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour. It has a terabyte of quick SSD storage and the 12th Intel Core i7 processor.

The brand's top-tier ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED costs more than Rs 3 lakh in India than the new foldable Zenbook. Let's examine all of its specifics. Priced at Rs 3,29,990 in the nation, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is only available in Black. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G to launch soon in India: Check price, key specs, price, design & more)

Both online and offline authorised businesses will offer it for sale. This includes Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, and Amazon. The laptop will also be offered by Asus dealers, ROG Stores, Asus Exclusive Stores, and the Asus online store. (Also Read: 'I just killed it...': Elon Musk abruptly kills Twitter gray 'Official' badge within hour)

The laptop recently underwent pre-booking in India. A free external SSD, a 3-year warranty bundle, and one year of accidental damage protection are available to those who pre-ordered it. A big laptop with a magnesium aluminium alloy shell, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED features a large form factor. It is also certified to MIL-STD 810H, the military standard.

It has a 17.3-inch FOLED screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1920 pixels. The panel has a resolution of 1920 x 1280 pixels and measures 12.5 when folded. The screen features a 1000000:1 contrast ratio, a 500 nit brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also has Dolby Vision and DisplayHDR True Black 500 compatibility.

The Intel Core i7-1250U processor and Iris Xe graphics are what give the laptop its power. It contains 1TB of PCIe 4 SSD storage with a 6500 MB/s speed and 16GB of DDR5 RAM running at 5200 MHz.

It includes an ASUS ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard that supports Quick Toggles. The front of it sports a 5MP webcam for video chats and meetings. For audio, there is a quad-stereo speaker configuration, and Cortana and Alexa speech assistants are supported.

The laptop has a 75WHr battery that supports 65W rapid charging. The laptop starts up with Windows 11 Home and comes pre-loaded with MyASUS and ScreenXpert 3. Additionally, it has a subscription to Microsoft Office Home & Student and WiFi 6E. It contains a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, two Thunderbolt 4 connections, and other interfaces.