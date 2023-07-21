Bengaluru Room Owner Sets Academic Standard: Denies Rent to 75% Achiever, Prefers Tenant With 90% In Class 12

New Delhi: Bengaluru has long been known for its exorbitant rent costs and demanding landlord demands. Due to the strong demand, it is usually challenging for newcomers to the city to locate a room to rent. Some claim that it is simpler to pass the IIT entrance exam than it is to find a house to rent in Bengaluru because the demands are so great and challenging to meet.

On LinkedIn, a man related a similar experience in which he was turned down. Another individual revealed on LinkedIn how they were turned down for a rental home because of a lower Class 12th percentage.

The LinkedIn user posted a popular screenshot of a WhatsApp chat in which a broker requested the seeker's grade report from 12th grade. After the conversation, the broker informed the applicant that the landlord had turned him down because his grade point average in the 12th grade was just 75 percent, and the owner preferred to rent the property to someone with a grade point average of at least 90 percent.



When posting the WhatsApp chat screenshot to LinkedIn, the user included the caption, "You need Class 12th marks not only for your MBA but also to rent a flat. Bangalore is at its best.

The screenshot further reveals that in addition to asking for the mark sheet to rent the house, the owners also asked for links to their Twitter and LinkedIn profiles, along with a brief introduction.