ICICI Bank scam

Beware! Delhi Police issues warning against fake ICICI Bank online banking webpage

This is simply a phishing attack targeted towards stealing the login ID and password and as you click on the link, it will take you to the login page of ICICI Bank. Once you enter the required credentials, the fraudsters will be able to track the same.

Beware! Delhi Police issues warning against fake ICICI Bank online banking webpage

After Delhi Police recently alerted users against fraudulent KYC verification,  a new scam has emerged with the cyber crime department of Delhi Police warning citizens against a fake ICICI Bank online banking URL that has been circulated through SMS. 

A person might get an SMS that says that ICICI Bank is asking for KYC verification by directing it to a fake online banking page through a URL at the end of the SMS.

This is simply a phishing attack targeted towards stealing the login ID and password and as you click on the link, it will take you to the login page of ICICI Bank. Once you enter the required credentials, the fraudsters will be able to track the same.

Delhi Police, while replying to the tweet of a journalist, alerted users against the suspicious SMS that he had probably received and found out that it is a phishing scam.

These scamsters often use fake messages via WhatsApp and emails to con users and therefore it is highly advisable to always type the correct URL and avoid clicking on spurious links to not fall into the trap.

Recently, scammers came up with newer ways to steal your personal information like sending malicious links offering free access to video streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. 

ICICI Bank scam, Delhi Police, KYC Verification, SMS, fake ICICI banking page
