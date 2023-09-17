Big Savings On Apple iPhone 15! Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales Launches Discount Offer: Check

New Delhi: The eagerly anticipated release date for the iPhone 15 series is soon, so Indian Apple lovers are in for a treat. Major retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Amazon have started offering shoppers who want to get their hands on the newest Apple goods exclusive prices, further sweetening the deal.

Flipkart

For pre-orders of the iPhone 15 series, Flipkart also provides special discounts. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available for pre-order starting at 89,900 rupees, but other models seem to be out of stock. (Also Read: BIG Bonanza For OnePlus Customers Ahead Of Diwali! Get Nord Buds 2R Wireless Earphones Completely Free: Check Process)

With Kotak Bank, credit card EMI transactions get a 10 percent instant discount, while HDFC Bank credit cards get a Rs 5,000 discount. When you trade in your old iPhone, you might save up to Rs. 51,000 on a new one. (Also Read: PM Narendra Modi's 73rd Birthday: Top 10 Game-Changing Policies By Prime Minister on His B'day)

Amazon

Amazon, a well-known online store, is ready to offer iPhone enthusiasts a simplified pre-order procedure. Prices for the Pro variant start at 1,84,900 for the 1TB device, while pre-orders for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus start at Rs 89,900.

Credit card customers from HDFC Bank are qualified for a flat INR 5000 in immediate savings. Although the gadget can be pre-ordered, Amazon tells customers that shipping will begin as early as September 23, just one day after the product is formally introduced on September 22.

Croma

The Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and iPhone 15 series pre-booking frenzy has started at Croma. Customers can make reservations either online or in person at a physical location.

Pre-orders submitted online must be fully paid for, however, Croma's physical stores offer a more cost-effective option by only requiring a small amount of Rs 2,000. In addition, using your HDFC credit card or making EMI payments will save you Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and Rs 4,000 on the Pro variants.

Vijay Sales

Another famous name in the electronics retail industry, Vijay Sales, is prepared to provide the iPhone 15 series at competitive costs. The entry-level variant of Apple's iPhone 15 series is available for pre-order, with prices starting at Rs 79,900.

Users of HDFC Bank credit cards can take advantage of an immediate discount of Rs. 4,000 and the simplicity of a cost-free EMI.